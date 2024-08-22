Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.08.
WDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
