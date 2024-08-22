Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.08.

WDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.4 %

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.05.

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.