Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
