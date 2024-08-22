Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

See Also

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

