Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
