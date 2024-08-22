Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,559,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,223 shares.The stock last traded at $162.40 and had previously closed at $161.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,254. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

