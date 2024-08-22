WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG) Director Peter John Laipnieks Sells 150,000 Shares

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) Director Peter John Laipnieks sold 150,000 shares of WestKam Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

Peter John Laipnieks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Peter John Laipnieks sold 10,000 shares of WestKam Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$1,300.00.

WestKam Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WestKam Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 140,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WestKam Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.16.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

