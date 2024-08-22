Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

