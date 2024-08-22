Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,976,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

WGO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

