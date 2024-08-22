WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading Up 1.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 69,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
The firm has a market cap of $346.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
