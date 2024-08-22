WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading Up 1.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 69,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $346.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 336,807 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 279,128 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,732,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.