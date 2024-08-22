WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $308.91 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $308.91 million and $7.55 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,227,453,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,921,819,387 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

