Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average of $248.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

