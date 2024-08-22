XML Financial LLC Buys 948 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.