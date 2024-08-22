XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
GLAD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $489.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
