XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 66,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 725,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

