XML Financial LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,411,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,074. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.10 and a 200 day moving average of $452.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

