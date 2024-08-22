XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000.

RNP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 66,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

