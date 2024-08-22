XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 6.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 10,582,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,902,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

XPeng Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

