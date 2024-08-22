Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $147.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.54.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $133,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

