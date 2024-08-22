XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $62.18 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $62.18 million and $1.24 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.26 or 1.00072963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

