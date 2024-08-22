Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%.

Yunji Price Performance

YJ stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

