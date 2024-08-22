Zacks Research Weighs in on The Boeing Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

