Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Eltek Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eltek in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Eltek’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Eltek’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Eltek alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Stock Performance

ELTK opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Eltek has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eltek in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eltek by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Eltek by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.