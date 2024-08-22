Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Zoetis stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.