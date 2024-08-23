1,305 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Price Performance
Nestlé stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $122.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on NSRGY
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analog Devices Sends Signal to Market: Growth Will Return
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.