1,305 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $122.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

