1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 854,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

