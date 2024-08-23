1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 381,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 119,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE stock remained flat at $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,742. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $33,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,374 shares in the company, valued at $257,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.