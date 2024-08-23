1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.