1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,491 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

