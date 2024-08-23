1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,338 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

BATS:SMMD opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

