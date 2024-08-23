1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

