1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,850. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

