1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2,808.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

STWD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

