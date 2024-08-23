1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $168,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $131.20. 1,815,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

