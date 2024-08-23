1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $298,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 323,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 870,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.95.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

