1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 711 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.67. 4,169,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,548. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

