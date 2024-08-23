1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $46,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,427,000 after buying an additional 5,070,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,138,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $111.53. 17,846,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,414,906. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

