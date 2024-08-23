1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $84,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,049 shares of company stock worth $8,702,521. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

