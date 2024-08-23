1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Shares of CHTR opened at $340.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

