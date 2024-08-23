1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

