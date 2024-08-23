1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after buying an additional 293,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,776,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 119,741 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,139. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

