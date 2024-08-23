1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRDM. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 25,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FRDM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 45,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $837.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

