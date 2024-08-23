1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,909,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after buying an additional 299,261 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,285,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,067,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.