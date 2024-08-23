1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 33.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

