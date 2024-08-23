1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,736,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

OGS opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

