1,748 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 123,662 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,129,000 after buying an additional 99,478 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $145,583,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $14,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 881,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.