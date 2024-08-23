22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

