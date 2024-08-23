27,259 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 57,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Profile



Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

