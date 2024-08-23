3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.07 and last traded at $127.69. 412,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,297,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

