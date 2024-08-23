4,774 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $350,811,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $161.55. 250,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,033. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.