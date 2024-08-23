5,356 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RLI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RLI by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLI Stock Performance
RLI stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,335. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93.
RLI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.
RLI Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
