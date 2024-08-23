5,356 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RLI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RLI by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,335. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.