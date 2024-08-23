8,007 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.06. 11,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

